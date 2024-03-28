Driver of Somalia’s Ex-president defects to Al-Shabaab

A Somali Member of Parliament (MP) has confirmed the disappearance of the long-time driver of former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

The driver has been missing for over a week. However, MP Fatuma vehemently denied reports suggesting that the driver had defected to the militant group Al-Shabaab.

Recent reports had emerged claiming that the driver of former President Farmajo had joined the ranks of Al-Shabaab.

These rumours surfaced shortly after authorities announced the arrest of 16 individuals accused of facilitating an attack on a prestigious hotel near the presidential complex.

The man in question, identified as Sahal Mohamed Hirsi, allegedly sold a bulletproof vehicle that belonged to the former President before making his way to the port city of Kismayo in Jubaland state. From there, he reportedly travelled to one of Al-Shabaab’s strongholds in the region.

This incident follows a similar case where the driver of former parliament Speaker Mohamed Mursal surrendered himself to Al-Shabaab in the Lower Juba region.

The increasing number of defections among state employees and members of the security agencies to the ranks of the insurgent group has raised concerns about the extent of Al-Shabaab’s influence and its ability to infiltrate various sectors.

Al-Shabaab, a militant group, has been a persistent threat in Somalia for many years.

The group seeks to establish a strict interpretation of Sharia law across the country and has been responsible for numerous acts of violence, including bombings, assassinations, and attacks on military and civilian targets.

Over time, Al-Shabaab has exploited vulnerabilities within Somalia, capitalizing on political instability, economic challenges, and weak governance structures.

The group has targeted disillusioned individuals and exploited grievances to recruit new members, including former government employees and security personnel.

The reported disappearance of the ex-president’s driver adds to the growing concern about the influence and reach of Al-Shabaab.

The Somali government, along with international partners, have been actively working to counter the group’s activities through military operations, intelligence sharing, and efforts to address the root causes of extremism.

