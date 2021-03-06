COVID-19 cases in Somalia rise to 8,041 as 191 test positive

The number of COVID19 cases in Somalia rose Saturday to 8,041 after 191 more people tested positive for the disease.

The Ministry of Health said 191 people were confirmed to have tested positive for the disease in the last 48 hours.

The new cases are from Banadir Region, Somaliland and Jubaland.

Benadir region is the most hit with 144 of the new cases.

Out of the 191, the Ministry said, 112 of them are male and 79 female.

The number of fatalities rose to 294 after 20 more patients succumbed to the virus.

Somalia last week banned large gatherings, suspended local flights and also suspended learning institutions after resurgence of the virus.