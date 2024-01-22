Commissioner Mahamuud Moalim inspects ongoing works at SODMA’s warehouse in Mogadishu

On Sunday , the Commissioner of the National Disaster Management Agency, inspected the rehabilitation work at the agency’s warehouse in the capital Mogadishu.

This facility will be used as a depot to store aid and humanitarian supplies during the delivery and distribution process for the Somali people affected by the ongoing El-Nino floods.

The agency has recently been receiving humanitarian relief assistance from Sid agencies and other humanitarian actors to help the families ravaged by different natural disasters including the current floods which have displaced more than 2 million people and decimated livestock and crops.

