SODMA Commissioner Mahamud Maalim meets King Salman official to discuss bolstering humanitarian relief in Somalia

The Commissioner of Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) Mahamud Moalim has on Sunday held meeting with Yaziid Abdalla Hamoud, the Head of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Center for Africa at the agency’s Head Quarters in the capital Mogadishu.

They engaged discussions on various important issues including the possibility of increasing and bolstering the humanitarian relief and development projects of the King Salman Center in Somalia.

According to a statement from the agency, the two officials discussed plans for the visit of a high-ranking Saudi delegation to Somalia, and agreed to collaborate closely to achieve their goals.

King Salman centre has for a long time been involved in providing humanitarian support to the Somali people severely impacted by the natural calamities including the drought and the current El-Nino induced floods which have devastated homes and disrupted livelihoods.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

