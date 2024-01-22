Egypt reaffirms support to Somalia in its endeavour to protect its terrorial integrity and sovereignty

Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi has on Sunday reaffirmed Egypt’s unwavering support to Somalia in its quest to defend and protect its maritime waters from external aggression.

During a joint Press briefing with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Cairo, President El- Sisi emphasized the bold stance of Egypt to rendering support to Somalia to safeguarding its waters voicing strong rejection to Ethiopia’s attempt to infringe on the independence and territorial integrity of Somalia.

He reiterated that Somalia is an Arab country with rights within the common defense to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Somalia is an Arab state in the Arab League with rights, according to the Charter of the League, to collective defense against any threat it faces,” El-Sisi said. “We are not threatening anyone; we are stating this for clarity,” he said.

He sounded warning to Ethiopia against its urge to violate the territorial integrity of Somalia stressing that Egypt wil stand by Somalia through thick and thin.

“We will not allow anyone to threaten Somalia or infringe upon its territory. I say with utmost clarity, no one should attempt to threaten Egypt’s brothers, especially if our brothers have requested our presence alongside them,” El- Sisi said.

The strong worded statement comes barely hours after the two Presidents met at the Presidential Palace where they discussed various pertinent issues including strengthening bilateral and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Egypt government recently emphasized the significance of respect to Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity following the maritime agreement signed between Ethiopia and Somaliland which grants the latter an access to the Red sea.

Somalia Federal Government has since vehemently denounced the deal terming it as a violation of its independence, unity and territorial integrity and unworkable.

