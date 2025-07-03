President of South West State, H.E. Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, has officially become the first citizen to receive a voter registration card during the launch of the electoral registration campaign in the region.

The official event, held in Baydhabo, marked the beginning of the voter registration process for South West State, part of Somalia’s broader move towards inclusive, one-person-one-vote elections.

The ceremony brought together members of the South West State Parliament, officials from the National Independent Electoral Commission (NIEC) and the Boundary and Federation Commission, as well as civil society representatives and residents of the city.

In his address, President Laftagareen urged all eligible citizens to register and actively participate in the democratic process, emphasizing the importance of citizen engagement in shaping the future of governance in Somalia.

“This is a historic step forward. I encourage all our people to seize this opportunity to have their voices heard through their vote,” he said.

The rollout of voter registration in South West State is seen as a key milestone in Somalia’s roadmap towards universal suffrage.