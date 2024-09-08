A prominent group of Somali religious clerics have condemned Ethiopia’s Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Somaliland, the self-declared breakaway region of Somalia.

The clerics expressed their firm support for Somalia’s growing relationship with Egypt and urged for national unity in defending Somalia’s sovereignty.

During a gathering in Mogadishu on Sunday, the religious leaders denounced Ethiopia’s engagement with Somaliland, labeling it as an aggressive encroachment on Somali territory.

The clerics emphasized the importance of standing against what they called “Ethiopian aggression,” urging the Somali government and its citizens to reject the MoU unequivocally.

“We cannot accept this violation of our country’s sovereignty by Ethiopia,” stated one cleric during the meeting. “It is our religious duty to defend the independence and unity of Somalia.”

The clerics underscored the necessity for Somalia to maintain its territorial integrity, calling for a unified response from the Somali people. They stressed that the agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland undermines Somalia’s sovereignty and poses a threat to the region’s stability.

In their message, the clerics also urged Somali citizens to remain calm and avoid actions that could incite societal divisions. They appealed to the government to foster an environment where citizens with differing viewpoints can engage in dialogue to reinforce national unity.

The diplomatic row between Somalia and Ethiopia has intensified following Ethiopia’s agreement with Somaliland to lease a 20-kilometer stretch of coastline in exchange for supporting Somaliland’s bid for independence. Somalia, which does not recognize Somaliland’s independence, condemned the deal as illegal and a breach of its sovereignty.

The clerics joined a chorus of Somali leaders who have criticized the MoU, viewing it as a direct threat to Somalia’s territorial integrity. They urged the Somali government to take decisive action to prevent any further infringements on the country’s borders.

While condemning Ethiopia’s actions, the religious clerics also praised Egypt’s increasing involvement in Somalia, viewing it as a stabilizing force in the region. They highlighted Egypt’s historical support and cooperation with Somalia, particularly in education and development sectors, noting that Egypt’s growing influence comes at a crucial time as tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia rise.

“The relationship between Somalia and Egypt is built on mutual respect and positive cooperation,” said one of the clerics. “We welcome Egypt’s engagement and urge our government to strengthen these ties further.”

The ongoing dispute over Ethiopia’s MoU with Somaliland has broader implications for the Horn of Africa, a region already rife with political tensions and complex alliances. Somalia’s closer ties with Egypt are seen by some analysts as part of a larger alignment against Ethiopia’s policies in the region, particularly regarding the controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Nile River.

The clerics concluded their meeting by urging Ethiopia to respect the sovereignty of neighboring countries and to pursue peaceful coexistence, warning that any further aggression would only destabilize the region. They also called on regional and international organizations to intervene and help mediate the escalating tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia.