On Saturday night, massive fire caused severe damage to property and leaving multiple casualties in its wake.

The fire, which ignited when a fuel tanker in a nearby garage caught fire, quickly spread to the gas station and adjacent buildings, resulting in a major blaze that destroyed several vehicles and structures.

Eyewitnesses reported scenes of chaos as the flames rapidly consumed everything in their path. Videos from the site show billowing smoke and intense flames engulfing both the gas station and the nearby garage, which housed several vehicles. All the cars inside the garage were completely burned, adding to the devastation.

Nearby buildings also sustained significant damage, with the fire spreading rapidly due to the presence of highly flammable materials.

Despite the extensive destruction, reports indicate that one garage guard suffered only minor injuries. However, the full scope of the damage is still being assessed, and local officials have yet to provide a comprehensive report on the extent of the casualties.

Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after the fire broke out, working through the night to contain the flames and prevent further destruction. Firefighters struggled to control the blaze, given the intensity of the flames and the fuel feeding the fire.

Puntland security agencies have since launched a formal investigation into the incident, focusing on determining the exact cause of the fire. Initial reports suggest that the fuel tanker in the garage might have been the ignition point, though officials have yet to confirm this. The gas station’s proximity to a densely populated area has raised concerns about safety protocols and whether sufficient preventive measures were in place.

The incident comes just weeks after the Garowe district administration introduced a ban on gas stations in densely populated areas, citing the risk of fires and explosions in such settings. The ban was implemented as part of a broader effort to improve public safety, and local authorities had been urging gas station owners to relocate their operations outside residential areas.

The gas station involved in the fire was reportedly located in a residential part of the city, exacerbating the potential for casualties and property damage.

Garowe, the administrative capital of Puntland, has seen rapid urbanization in recent years, with growing infrastructure and a rising population. However, this growth has brought with it significant challenges, particularly in terms of safety regulations. Gas stations, in particular, have been a point of concern for local authorities due to the inherent fire risks associated with fuel storage in urban areas.

Historically, Puntland has faced difficulties in enforcing stringent safety regulations across its urban centers. While local governments have made efforts to improve emergency response and safety standards, infrastructure challenges and limited resources have hampered progress.

In the aftermath of the fire, public outcry has been mounting, with many residents calling for stricter enforcement of safety regulations and demanding accountability from both gas station owners and local authorities. Community members have expressed frustration over the continued operation of gas stations in residential areas despite the recent ban, questioning the effectiveness of the district administration’s enforcement efforts.