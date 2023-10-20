Beledweyne airport Shuts Down as El Niño Rains Cause Disruption

Beledweyne town’s Ugas Khalifa Airport experienced a temporary closure on Friday as a result of heavy rains brought on by the El Niño phenomenon, according to officials.

The aviation authorities of Hirshabelle State reported that the previous night’s downpour led to significant water accumulation on the airport’s premises, necessitating the suspension of all flights for the morning.

Beledweyne, one of Somalia’s cities, has been identified by federal authorities as one of the areas to be affected by the El Niño rains that are currently impacting the country. As a consequence, Ugas Khalifa Airport confronts annual disruptions, with operations being suspended for several hours during the rainy season.

El Niño is a climate pattern that occurs at irregular intervals ranging from two to seven years, and it has the potential to cause significant weather disturbances. In addition, the Indian Ocean Dipole, a climate pattern connected to sea surface temperatures, also contributes to the complex weather patterns experienced in the region.

According to reports from UN agencies, over 2.3 million Somalis have been displaced within the country due to climate-related hazards and disasters.

Somalia currently hosts more than 3.8 million internally displaced persons, representing one of the largest internally displaced populations in the world. The impact of climate change exacerbates the already precarious situation, leading to further displacement and vulnerability among the Somali population.

Efforts to address the root causes of climate change, as well as implementing adaptation and resilience strategies, are crucial for countries like Somalia to withstand the impact of extreme weather events.

International assistance and collaboration are vital in supporting the Somali government’s endeavors to protect its citizens, alleviate their suffering, and build a more sustainable and resilient future.

