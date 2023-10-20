Journalists empowered as champions for Somali women and children’s rights

The Somali Independent Media Houses Association (SIMHA), in collaboration with Save the Children Somalia, has commenced a comprehensive five-day training program for nearly 40 journalists from various media outlets in Mogadishu.

The training aims to empower journalists, including both young women and men, working as editors, producers, reporters, and senior reporters, to effectively report on child rights, gender equality, and empowerment, thereby bringing issues of abuse to the forefront and raising societal awareness.

Led by experienced instructors well-versed in various aspects of the media profession, the training emphasizes the importance of direct communication on the rights of children and women, fostering accountability, and facilitating the implementation of national and state-level laws.

The primary objective of the training is to encourage journalists to focus on reporting incidents of violence against women and children, taking proactive steps to address the numerous challenges they face.

During the highly anticipated opening ceremony, Daud Aweys Jama, the Minister of Information of Somalia, urged journalists to shift their focus towards positive reporting on the rights of women and children, highlighting the transformative impact such reporting can have on the future of millions of Somali children.

“Reporting is not limited to politics alone; it is our duty to amplify the voices of millions of Somali women and children who are in dire need of support, including access to healthcare and education.” Minister Daud Aweys emphasised.

The training program will facilitate in-depth analysis and fruitful discussions among participating journalists on various topics, including gender equality, child rights, and empowerment.

A communication and media advisor from Save the Children Somalia, Said Mohamud Isse stressed the importance of challenging harmful attitudes and societal norms to promote gender equality and hold the government accountable for the adoption and implementation of gender equality laws in Somalia.

He expressed the responsibility journalists have when reporting on vulnerable women and children.

“When reporting on the struggles faced by women and children, one must consider whether they are merely interested observers or victims in need of assistance. The choices we make in reporting can shape their lives, especially during their formative years, so it is crucial that we embrace our responsibility.” Said Mohamud Isse.

SIMHA Chairman, Hassan Ali Geesey, highlighted the training’s significance in enhancing journalists’ knowledge and reporting skills, encouraging them to prioritize reporting on violence against women and children.

He expressed his gratitude to Save the Children Somalia for their timely support in conducting the training, underscoring the collaborative efforts to drive positive change in Somali society.

“In this timely and pivotal moment, we embark on a mission to shape the opinions and perspectives of the Somali people through accurate reporting. With unwavering commitment, we aspire to shed light on the significance of the recent development. Together, let us navigate the path of knowledge, fostering an enlightened society where truth prevails.” Gesey echoed.

Children in Somalia have faced significant challenges due to protracted conflicts, political instability, and recurrent humanitarian crises.

The prolonged state of conflict has had a devastating impact on children, leaving them vulnerable to various forms of abuse, including forced recruitment as child soldiers, forced marriage, sexual violence, and limited access to essential services such as education and healthcare.

According to Save the Children, more than half of children under the age of five in Somalia are currently facing acute malnutrition. Protecting and promoting the rights of children in Somalia is crucial for their well-being and the country’s future.

