Chinese envoy urges international community to aid Somalia in overcoming challenges

A Chinese envoy emphasized the need for collective assistance in addressing the multifaceted challenges faced by Somalia.

Dai Bing, China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, stressed that as Somalia finds itself at a critical juncture in its political and security landscape, the international community must not waver in its attention and support.

During a session of the Security Council, Dai Bing urged concerted efforts to consolidate the significant progress achieved in combating terrorism. While the Somali authorities have made visible gains in their fight against terrorist group al-Shabaab, recent frequent attacks have resulted in civilian casualties.

In light of this, Dai Bing underscored the importance of ongoing support for Somalia’s counter-terrorism and stabilization endeavors, advocating for enhanced training and capacity-building for the Somali security forces. By bolstering their capabilities, the Somali security forces can assume increased responsibility for maintaining security within the nation.

Concerns regarding the drawdown of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia were also addressed by the Chinese envoy. The Somali federal government had recently called for a pause in the drawdown process.

Dai Bing emphasized the necessity of executing the drawdown plan in a methodical, responsible manner, based on a comprehensive assessment of the security situation. This approach would help prevent the emergence of a security vacuum, which could potentially undermine the progress made in Somalia.

Dai Bing further emphasized the importance of supporting Somalia’s political transition, highlighting its crucial role in consolidating national security and political stability.

He expressed China’s support for the convening of the National Consultative Council, an avenue for political dialogue aimed at addressing critical issues such as elections, counter-terrorism, and reconciliation.

The Chinese envoy urged all parties involved to prioritize dialogue and consultation as means of resolving their differences and advancing the transition process.

The Somali authorities have consistently appealed for the lifting of the arms embargo imposed on the country.

Dai Bing called on the Security Council to address these concerns and adjust the sanctions measures accordingly, taking into account the security situation on the ground. Such adjustments would create favorable conditions for the development of Somalia’s national defense capabilities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

