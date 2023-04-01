ATMIS Police Commissioner Visits Beletweyne To Assess Officers’ Working Conditions

The Police Commissioner of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Hillary Sao Kanu, yesterday visited Beletweyne to assess the working conditions of police officers in Hirshabelle State. “My visit to Beletweyne is part of my duty as a Police Commissioner to see where my police officers are working, understand the challenges they go through, and most importantly, see how they collaborate with the Somali Police Force in Beletweyne,” said the Police Commissioner.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Kanu, who assumed office early this month, has so far visited the administrative capitals of Kismayo, Baidoa and Jowhar as part of her familiarisation tour of the ATMIS sectors.

“I thought it fitting that I visit Beletweyne with some of the ATMIS Police senior officers to interact with our officers on the ground and better understand their issues,” CP Kanu said.

The Police Commissioner held discussions with ATMIS senior police and military officers where matters of security were discussed.

Since her arrival, CP Kanu has been pushing for more capacity-building and operational support to the Somali Police Force. During a courtesy call on the Somali Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sulub Ahmed Firinon Tuesday, CP Kanu promised continued ATMIS Police support to the Somali Police Force through training and mentoring.

