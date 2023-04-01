The European Union Donates €72 Million Aid To SomaliaThe European Union Donates €72 Million Aid To Somalia

the European Union has announced that it will provide up to €72 million in humanitarian aid to respond to the crisis in Somalia, with the main focus on providing food assistance to vulnerable populations, addressing the needs of internally displaced persons and refugees, and responding to emergencies and immediate needs.

The support is part of a wider €331 million package of humanitarian assistance that the EU has allocated to several countries, including Ethiopia, Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia, Uganda, Sudan, and South Sudan, to address pressing humanitarian needs and support populations affected by conflict, displacement, and food insecurity.

The humanitarian aid will address critical needs, as more than 50 million people are currently in need of urgent food assistance due to a range of complex crises, including conflict, climate change, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The humanitarian needs are among the highest in the world, with Somalia being one of the most affected. The Horn of Africa is facing several crises, with Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Sudan dealing with the aftermath of the recent conflict that erupted in Tigray, while food insecurity, displacement, and climate shocks are exacerbating vulnerabilities across the region.

Our response will not only provide life-saving assistance but also address the root causes of the crisis, and support long-term resilience and recovery. We will work closely with our humanitarian partners on the ground to ensure that the aid reaches those who need it most,” said Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

