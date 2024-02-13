ATMIS KDF troops rewarded for their role in the Peace and security in Jubbaland State

African Union Transition Mission in Somalia ( ATMIS) Sector Six Commander, Brig Lukas Kutto, has on Tuesday presided over the medal award ceremony for Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Troops at New Airport Forward Operating Bases (FOB) in Kismayo town, Jubbaland State.

The troops, completing a one-year tour of duty, received medals and certificates for their valuable contribution to peace and security.

Brig Kutto commended their dedication, and Lt Col Eric Lovega, Commanding Officer of 2nd Mechanised Infantry Battalion, expressed gratitude for their mentorship and support in Somalia.

Kenya Defence Forces troops stationed in Jubbaland State have played a critical role in the Peace and stability of the regional State and the entire country.

The peace keepers troops have also been involved in community service works which have significantly impacted the lives of vulnerable people living in the region who have been severely affected by the recurrent natural disasters in the Horn of Africa Nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

