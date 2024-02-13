Djiboutian Engineers and experts wind up visit to the site of proposed Port in Galmudug State

Engineers and experts from Djibouti have on Tuesday concluded their visit to the site of an upcoming new seaport in Somalia’s Galmudug State.

Engineers and experts from Djibouti’s Ports and Free Zone Authority have been in Hobyo district for the past four days carrying out site inspections.

During their visit, the Djiboutian engineers and experts engineers conducted a bathymetric survey of the site,shoreline soil investigation as well as road construction.

Local authorities are expected to play a pivotal role in the funding of the construction works will come from the local authorities.

Local businesspersons and international investors have declared their intention and readiness to collaborate to ensure the successful completion construction of the port.

In November 2020, Somalia’s Galmudug state signed an agreement with Oriental Terminal, a UK-based consortium of three Turkish, British and Somali companies to construct the Port.

Since the 13th century Hobyo has been serving as a hub for merchants trading in textiles, precious metals and pearls.

The main export crops in recent times have been livestock, hides, aromatic woods and raisins.

