President Mohamud meets Danish Envoy to Somalia to discuss bolstering war against Al-Shabaab and tackling climate change

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Tuesday received Denmark Ambassador to Somalia, Steen Sonne Andersen at the Presidential Palace in the capital Mogadishu.

They discussed range of issues pivotal to both sides including strengthening the existing relations between the two countries.

Discussions also focused on bolstering collaborative efforts against terrorism and surmounting the impacts of climate change.

During the meeting, President Mohamud underscored his administration unwavering commitment to eliminating Al-Shabab from the country and called on Denmark’s government to support efforts by the Horn of Africa Nation to defeat the terror group.

Ambassador Andersen expressed gratitude to the President for the warm hospitality accorded to him, commending President Mohamud for his resolve towards eradicating Al-Shabab and liberating the country from the grip of the insurgents.

He reiterated the Danish government support to continue supporting Somalia in different areas primarily in security, economic and national development and humanitarian assistance to the Somali people affected by the El-Nino induced floods.

