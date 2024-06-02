African Union Transition Mission in Somalia ( ATMIS) Individual Police Officers (IPOs) have completed a 5-day Information and Communication Technology training.

The training which was facilitated byUnited Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) Field Technology Services (FTS) at Sector 5 HQ in Jowhar aimed at enhancing the Officers’use of mission equipment and technology.

UNSOS FTS Training Facilitator, Denis Waweru, highlighted the importance of such training on the use of technology.

ATMIS Inspector of Police, Kelvin Nyambi expressed gratitude to UNSOS for the training saying it would uplift the knowledge and skills of officers.

On a different development, Burundi troops serving under ATMIS and Hirshabelle police have on Saturday safely detonated unexploded mortar shells near River Shabelle in Jowhar on Friday, ensuring public safety.

ATMIS said that “the successful operation highlights the strong collaboration between ATMIS and Somali forces in mitigating IED threats, countering Al-Shabaab’s tactics and bolstering community security as ATMIS supports Somalia’s peace transition.”

This is not the first time that ATMIS has detonated an abandoned explosives in the Horn of Africa Nation that is reeling from decades of civil war and insurgency.

Last week, ATMIS Uganda contingent stationed at Aribiska Forward Operating Base (FOB) safely detonated an 82mm mortar abandoned bomb which was reportedly left behind by Al-Shabaab militant group with the aim of harming security officials and innocent people.