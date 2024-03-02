ATMIS concludes capacity- building training for medical officers of ATMIS troop contributing countries in Mogadishu

African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) on Thursday wrapped up a 3-day capacity-building training course for medical logistics & planning officers from various ATMIS Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) in the capital Mogadishu.

ATMIS Force Medical Officer, Lt. Col. Dr. Joseph Gwande praised officers for their engagement in the workshop & encouraged them to apply the newly acquired skills to improve the efficiency / effectiveness of the medical logistics chain in their respective sectors.

Topics included operational patient care pathways, medical planning and logistics management.

On the other hand, on Friday Hirshabelle State police officers completed a five-day training on sexual and gender-based violence organised by ATMIS in partnership with Somali police force.

The training aimed at raising awareness and equipping law enforcement officers with skills to address incidents of sexual and gender based violence (SGBV ) within the community.

Lt. Ahmed Abdulle Madobe, the Deputy Commander of Jowhar Airfield Police Station thanked ATMIS for its continued support to Somali police force.

ATMIS, the peacekeeping mission in Somalia has recently been involved in activities and programs geared towards building the capacity and knowledge of the Somali police officers as they wind up their mandate in the Horn of Africa Nation in December 2024.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

