Senior Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials receive UN Deputy Special Envoy to Somalia in Mogadishu

Top officials drawn from the Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs have welcomed the newly appointed United Nations Deputy Special Representative for Somalia, Raisedon Zenenga.

The officials were at hand to receive Zenenga at Adan Abdulle International Airport in the capital Mogadishu.

The officials congratulated Zenenga for his appointment and wished him well as he embarks on serving the UN Secretary General.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on January 26 this year appointed Zenenga as his new Deputy Special Representative in the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM).

Mr. Zenenga takes over from Anita Kiki Ghebo of Ghana who had completed her tour of duty in the Horn of Africa Nation in January.

He previously served as the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Libya, where he also served as Assistant Secretary-General and Mission Coordinator of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) since 2020.

He also held the positions of Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Somalia and Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

