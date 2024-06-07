African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). Police officers in collaboration with Somali Police Force (SPF) at the Airport Police Station in Mogadishu mentored the officers at the airport.

They officers were taken through on detainee management, record-keeping, handling public inquiries, and security within the station.

According to ATMIS, this initiative is part of ongoing efforts to enhance SPF’s operational effectiveness and community service.

The AU peace keeping troops have recently stepped up efforts aimed at bolstering and uplifting the skills of the Somali police force in different areas including crime prevention and Combatting terrorism before the troops officially exit Somalia by the end of 2024.