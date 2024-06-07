The United Nations in Somalia and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) have both conveyed their congratulations to the Somali Government and its people following the country’s election to a seat on the UN Security Council for the 2025-2026 term.

Acting UN special representative James Swan said that the election of Somalia to the UN security council is a clear testament to the significant development and progress made by the country over the past years.

“Somalia has come a long way over the past three decades on its path to peace, prosperity, and security. Election to a seat on the Security Council is recognition of that commendable progress,” stated James Swan, the UN Secretary-General’s Acting Special Representative for Somalia.

Also, on his part, Ambassador Mohamed El-amine, the Special Envoy of the African Union Chairperson and ATMIS head said that the election of Somalia is a demonstration of the confidence and trust the UN members have in Somalia’s progressive journey towards peace and security.

“This election is a clear demonstration of the trust and confidence the UN member countries have in Somalia’s progressive journey towards peace and security. The achievement will embolden Somalia’s drive to secure the safety and prosperity of its people,” said the African Union Special Representative for Somalia and Head of ATMIS, Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef.

Others who congratulated Somalia include; President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, IGAD Secretary General and other friends of Somalia.

This is the first time that Somalia has won a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council after decades of civil war that characterized the Horn of Africa Nation.

Somalia last served in the UN body from 1970 to 1972 years before the East African Nation collapsed after the ouster of the military regime of late President Mohamed Siyad Barre in 1991.

Somalia was among other four countries elected to the UN security council. It received 179 votes. Pakistan, Panama, Greece and Denmark also won a seat at the UN top table.