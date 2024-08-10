Next week, the foreign ministers of Somalia and Ethiopia will convene in Ankara for a critical meeting aimed at resolving tensions over a controversial port deal between Ethiopia and the breakaway region of Somaliland.

The announcement was made by Turkey’s Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, who confirmed Turkey’s role as the mediator in the high-stakes discussions.

Tensions between the East African neighbors escalated in January when Ethiopia signed an agreement with Somaliland, leasing 20 kilometers (12 miles) of coastline in exchange for Ethiopia’s recognition of Somaliland’s independence. This move, which effectively bypasses Somalia’s authority, was met with strong opposition from Mogadishu, which views Somaliland as a part of its sovereign territory.

In retaliation, the Somali government deemed the agreement illegal, expelled the Ethiopian ambassador, and threatened to remove thousands of Ethiopian troops stationed in Somalia. These troops are critical to Somalia’s ongoing battle against Islamist insurgents, particularly the al-Shabab militant group.

Turkey, a key ally of Somalia, has stepped in to mediate the brewing conflict. Last month, the foreign ministers of Somalia and Ethiopia met in Ankara along with Fidan to discuss their disagreements. The meeting ended with an agreement to hold another round of talks, which are now scheduled for next week.

At a recent press conference in Istanbul, Fidan elaborated on Turkey’s mediation efforts. He revealed that he had recently visited Addis Ababa, where he held detailed discussions with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

“We discussed these issues with Prime Minister Abiy in detail,” Fidan stated. “Tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia could be resolved if Ethiopia’s access to the seas through Somalia is granted, provided that Ethiopia recognizes Somalia’s territorial integrity and political sovereignty.”

The dispute over the Somaliland port deal is not just a bilateral issue between Somalia and Ethiopia; it has broader implications for regional stability and international relations. Ethiopia, a landlocked country, has long sought access to the sea to facilitate trade and bolster its economy.

However, any agreement that undermines Somalia’s territorial integrity poses a significant challenge to the central government’s authority and could set a dangerous precedent for other regions with secessionist ambitions.

Turkey’s involvement in the mediation process highlights its growing influence in the Horn of Africa.

Over the past decade, Turkey has become a close ally of Somalia, investing heavily in the country’s infrastructure, education, and security. In 2017, Turkey opened its largest overseas military base in Mogadishu, solidifying its strategic partnership with Somalia.

Earlier this year, Turkey and Somalia signed a defense and economic cooperation agreement, further strengthening their ties.

As part of this agreement, Turkey is set to provide navy support to Somali waters and plans to send an exploration vessel off the Somali coast to prospect for oil and gas.

The outcome of the upcoming talks in Ankara could significantly impact the future of Somali-Ethiopian relations, as well as the geopolitical dynamics of the Horn of Africa.