Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to implementing a one-person, one-vote electoral system by 2026.

His statement comes just two days after the Council of Ministers approved a bill for universal suffrage, setting the stage for what could be the most profound electoral reform in Somalia since 1969.

Speaking at a mosque within the Presidential Palace after Friday prayers, President Mohamud emphasized that there would be no delay in the transition to this new electoral model.

“The country is moving toward a one person, one vote election model. There is no possibility of delay or giving up,” he declared.

The President’s firm stance suggests that millions of Somalis could soon participate directly in electing local councillors and members of parliament, a dramatic departure from the current clan-based, indirect voting system.

Since 1969, Somalia has relied on a complex electoral framework that allocates political power according to clan affiliations. While this system has provided some degree of stability in a nation fractured by civil war, it has also been criticized for entrenching clan divisions and hindering the development of a more inclusive and democratic political process.

The bill, now awaiting parliamentary approval, represents a crucial step in Somalia’s journey toward a more representative and participatory political system.

In his address, President Mohamud also touched on the broader issues facing Somalia, including the ongoing military operations against the al-Shabab militant group.

“The war against the Khawarij is still our first priority. It has not stopped, and it will not stop until this country is freed from terrorism,” he stated, reaffirming his government’s commitment to eradicating the militant threat that has plagued Somalia for years.

The President’s focus on security is crucial, as the success of the proposed electoral reforms hinges on the stability and security of the nation.

Without a secure environment, the implementation of a one-person, one-vote system could be jeopardized, especially in regions where al-Shabab continues to wield influence.