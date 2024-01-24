Ali Gudlawe seeks closer cooperation between Hirshabelle and Puntland States

Hirshabelle State President Ali Gudlawe has on Tuesday attended a luncheon hosted on his honour by Puntland State Vice President Ilyaas Osman Lugatoor in the region’s capital Garowe.

Gudlawe’s accompanying delegation including ministers and Presidential advisors also honoured the invitation extended to them.

During the luncheon, the Hirshabelle regional leader expressed gratitude to the region’s Vice President for the luncheon and underscored the significance of closer cooperation between the two regional governments for the benefit of both sides and the Somali people.

Gudlawe is among regional and Federal level dignitaries who were invited to grace the inauguration ceremony of President Said Abdullahi Deni who recently won re-election in a closely contested elections in Garowe town.

