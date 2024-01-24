Finland appoints Suldaan Ahmed as its new Envoy to Horn of Africa region

Finland has appointed Suldaan Said Ahmed as its new envoy for peace for the Horn of Africa region.

The Finnish government made the announcement through the Foreign Affairs Ministry on Wednesday.

Ahmed is expected to lead Finland’s Peace mediation processes in the region including countries like Somalia, Ethiopia, Eritrea and Djibouti.

He is not new to the position having served as special envoy for peace mediation during the tenure of former Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto from 2022 to 2023.

Ahmed also served as an one term MP in the Finnish Parliament.

His appointment is crucial since the Horn of Africa region is currently grappling with political, diplomatic and security turmoil.

Ethiopia and Somalia are currently embroiled in an escalating diplomatic tension resulting from a controversial port deal signed between the breakaway region of Somaliland and Ethiopia.

Somalia has vehemently dismissed the agreement terming it illegal and unworkable and an affront to its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

