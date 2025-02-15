In a well-coordinated operation, the Somali National Army (SNA), with the support of Jubbaland forces, carried out a planned security operation in the Lafo-gari area, located in the Dhoobley district. The operation was aimed at dismantling the presence of terrorists group in the region, specifically targeting members of the Al-Shabaab militant faction.

During the operation, the joint forces succeeded in neutralizing four high-ranking members of the Kharijite militia, significantly weakening the group’s influence in the area. In addition to the fatalities, security forces managed to capture Macallin Maxamed, a prominent figure who was the leader of a makeshift court run by the Kharijites, notorious for dispensing unlawful rulings and inciting violence in the region.

The operation highlights the ongoing commitment of Somali security forces and regional forces in their efforts to combat terrorism and restore peace and stability to areas previously under the control of insurgent groups. This operation also marks a significant blow to the Kharijite groups, further weakening their hold in southern Somalia.

As part of its broader counterterrorism strategy, the Somali government, along with regional partners like Jubbaland, continues to strengthen efforts in eliminating extremist factions and restoring security across the country.