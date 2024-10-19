Somalia’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Amb. Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi actively participated in the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Ministerial Council Meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Representing Somalia as a founding member of the MGI, Minister Al-Makhzoumi joined counterparts from across the Arab League in an ambitious bid to combat environmental degradation and rejuvenate the region’s ecosystems.

Launched in 2021, the MGI is a historic collaboration among 30 Arab League nations galvanised by the urgent need to address ecological challenges.

This year’s council meeting saw active participation from 20 countries, including Somalia, with a collective goal to plant 50 billion trees by 2030—a landmark environmental effort spearheaded by Saudi Arabia.

In its inaugural year, Somalia made a significant commitment to the MGI’s ambitious targets. Under the Green Somalia Initiative, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud pledged the planting of nearly 10 million trees.

Over the past two years, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has made remarkable progress in realising this vision, significantly contributing to the global fight against climate change and fostering sustainable development.