On Tuesday, as part of Eid ul Fitr celebrations, ATMIS Kenya Defence Forces troops, led by Maj. Gideon Musyimi, donated food items to the vulnerable community in Belles Qooqaani.

The local administration expressed gratitude, pledging community support for ATMIS operations in Lower Juba. The initiative, benefited 30 families, promoting cooperation between locals & ATMIS troops.

Similarly had roops, led by Sector 2 Deputy Commander Col. Meshack Kishoyian, embodied the spirit of #Ramadan by generously donating food items to Dhobley residents in preparation of the upcoming Eid celebrations.

Col. Kishoyian praised the invaluable local cooperation & encouraged community members to partake in tree planting initiatives for climate action. Maj. Abdallah Ahmed Ali, the Dhobley FOB Imam, stressed the need for sustained cooperation to maintain peace & stability in the area.

Madam Fatuma Abdi, Chairperson of the Dhobley Women’s Group, expressed heartfelt appreciation to ATMIS troops for their unwavering support.

