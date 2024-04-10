SODMA disburses relief aid to vulnerable families in Banadir region

The Somali Disaster Management Agency extended its support to the communities in need on the last day of the holy month of Ramadan on Tuesday.

A total of 8,500 households in the Ceelasha Biyaha area, particularly in #Sinka Dheer, Garasbaley area, and #Abdiaziz district in Banadir region, received Zakatul-fitr.

The aid was specifically distributed among the disabled, poor, and IDPs from parts of the Lower Shabelle region.

The agency added that the distribution of aid was carried out with utmost care and compassion, with 3,500 households receiving support in Sinka Dheer, 4,000 households in two places in Garasbaley (Galmudug and Macani districts), and 1,000 households in Abdiaziz District.

SODMA has recently been involved in the provision of humanitarian supplies to vulnerable families living in Banadir region and across country in an effort to alleviate the suffering of the Somali people who have been severely impacted by natural calamities including the recent El-Nino floods.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

