Somalia’s New intelligence Chief takes over the mantle from his predecessor in Mogadishu

Somalia’s New Commander of the National Intelligence and Security Agency, Abdullahi Mohamed Ali ‘Sanbalolshe’ has on Tuesday officially assumed office at a handing over ceremony held at the Agency Headquarter in Mogadishu.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud witnessed the handing over event where he commanded Mahad Salad for his incredible efforts to advancing the peace and stability in the country and enhancing the agency.

The President urged the new incoming Chief to execute his responsibilities diligently and serve the Nation with professionalism.

Salad handed over the docket to Sanbaloshe after serving in the role for two years.

Sanbaloshe was appointed by President Mohamud to steer the intelligence agency to a greater height having served in the same capacity two terms previously

Somali Council of Ministers approved the nomination of Sanbaloshe to head the agency.

Mahad is eyeing for the Galmudug State Presidential elections which are slated to take place in the coming days.

NISA has in recent years manifestly showcased unrelenting fight against Al-Shabaab militant and armed gangs in the city which have gained momentum.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

