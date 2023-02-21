FM Abshir Omar Says Fighting Terrorism is Common Objective of Ethiopia, Somalia

The fight against terrorism is one of the common objectives of Ethiopia and Somalia, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, Abshir Omar said.

Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abshir Omar, who is in Addis Ababa for the 36th African Union Summit, told ENA that Ethiopia and Somalia have common objective in the fight against terrorists.

“Effective fighting with terrorists is a common objection for Ethiopia and Somalia. We are both on the same line and of that front and that is a common enemy for our both countries, both for the people in Ethiopia and Somalia.”

He recalled the two heads of states have met in Mogadishu recently, together with the other front line states to discuss on ways to work together in fighting terrorism which is a threat to all of the neighboring countries as the terrorists are not confined to only Somalia because they have the ability to cross national borders.

In that regard, the leaders from the front line states, namely Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, have to agree on a common front to defeat that enemy, the minister added.

Noting the relation between Ethiopia and Somalia is solid he said, “I can describe the relations that exists between Ethiopia and Somalia is the best relation that the governments, of the two countries can have now. It is in best stage and level ever before.”

“We have quite a number of common factors that are keeping us together. We all have and working together to achieve those mutual factors which are beneficial to our people,” Omar explained.

The minister said Ethiopia and Somalia have been working in partnership in multifaceted areas noting that the two countries also share various historical and cultural values.

The countries are working with commitment to further intensify the existing political, economic and social cooperation, he added.

He also mentioned the efforts being exerted by the government of Ethiopia to help Somalia in the fight against terrorism and bring peace in the country.

Moreover, the minister stressed the need to further strengthen integration between the two countries, which is vital for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Recall the leaders of Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia met in the Somali capital to discuss on the ongoing fight against al-Shabab militants earlier this month.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

