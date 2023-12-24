United States Agency for Development (USAID) delegation visits IDP camps in Baidoa to assess the humanitarian situation on the ground

A high level officials from the United States Agency for Development (USAID) on Tuesday paid visit to Internally Displaced Persons ( IDPS) in Baidoa, the interim administrative capital of South West State.

The purpose of the visit by the delegation was to assess and evaluate the humanitarian situation in the camps.

Ted Lawrence, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) Acting Mission Director in Somalia led the officials.

Representatives from the US Embassy in Mogadishu were also part of the delegation.

The visiting delegation held meeting with other international partners working in the camps who are working to bring durable solutions to internally displaced people (IDPs).

The agency said in a statement that they are providing humanitarian support to the people in the camps in need to alleviate their suffering.

Baidoa hosts more than 650k IDPs who have been displaced by natural calamities including the current El-Nino flooding that has ravaged the country.

The town is among the areas severely affected by the floods which have precipitated serious humanitarian crisis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

