President Mohamud Fires Adviser

Federal Republic of Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has taken has dismissing his Adviser on International Relations and Program Coordination, Nasa Cige.

This unexpected move has sent shockwaves through the political landscape of Somalia and has captured the attention of observers.

President Mohamud, while acknowledging Mr. Cige’s past contributions to the nation, emphasized the Federal Government of Somalia’s commitment to strengthening and prioritizing its international relations.

The President’s decision comes as a strategic response to the pressing needs and challenges faced by the Somali people, reflecting a proactive approach to addressing these issues on the global stage.

In a statement, President Mohamud emphasized the crucial role that public officials play in safeguarding the values and governance system of Somalia. This decision is a testament to the government’s dedication to ensuring that its officials are fully equipped to effectively serve the Somali people and advance the nation’s interests in the international arena.

In the coming days, it remains to be seen who will fill the void left by Nasa Cige. The appointment of a new adviser in the realm of international relations will be eagerly anticipated, as it will shape Somalia’s diplomatic approach and interactions with the international community.

