The UK has announced an additional £5 million in funding for logistical support to the Somali National Army (SNA), managed by the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS). The non-lethal aid will provide essential resources like food, tents, and air medical evacuation to help the Somali Security Forces (SSF) conduct joint operations with ATMIS and assume greater responsibility for national security.

British Ambassador Mike Nithavrianakis emphasized the UK’s commitment to Somalia’s security, urging other nations to contribute. Somalia’s Defence Minister Abdikadir Mohamed Nur and UNSOS Head Aisa Kirabo Kacyira welcomed the support, highlighting its critical role in building the SSF’s capabilities.