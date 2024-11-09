Mogadishu, Somalia – A U.S. military drone, identified as an MQ-1C Gray Eagle, crashed in southern Somalia earlier this week, according to a statement from the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM).

The drone was conducting a routine surveillance operation at the time of the crash, which is part of ongoing U.S. military activities in Somalia.

AFRICOM has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

The command clarified that there is no indication that the crash was the result of enemy fire or an attempt to shoot down the drone.

The MQ-1C Gray Eagle, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), is typically used for surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision strikes.

It can operate at altitudes of up to 29,000 feet and carry up to four heavy munitions.

The crash occurred during a period of regular U.S. military operations in Somalia, where American forces have been assisting local troops in their long-running battle against the extremist group Al-Shabaab.

In addition to training and advising Somali forces, U.S. military personnel conduct surveillance missions and airstrikes targeting Al-Shabaab militants in collaboration with the Somali government.

In recent years, the number of U.S. drone strikes in Somalia has significantly decreased. AFRICOM reported conducting 63 strikes in 2020, while fewer than 10 strikes have been carried out this year, reflecting a broader reduction in military operations in the region.

The incident comes amid ongoing efforts by the U.S. to help Somalia combat the threat posed by Al-Shabaab, which has been waging an insurgency in the country for over a decade. U.S. forces have been stationed in Somalia for several years, providing assistance in the fight against the militant group and supporting local security forces.