The United States has committed $28 million for the first year of two five-year projects aimed at improving food security and resilience in Somalia. U.S. Ambassador to Somalia, Richard H. Riley, made the announcement during a press conference in Mogadishu, highlighting the significant support for over 80,000 Somali households across the country.

“This year, the United States will complement its ongoing emergency aid efforts by investing an additional $28 million into two new, five-year programs focused on resilience and food security,” Ambassador Riley stated. “These initiatives will support nearly 500,000 people by helping build sustainable livelihoods, improve financial capital, and enhance savings and assets.”

The funds will support two major projects carried out by organizations such as World Vision and Save the Children. The first initiative will provide training and resources for sustainable agriculture, livestock management, and small business development. The second project will focus on economic strengthening by enhancing access to microfinance and addressing economic instability in vulnerable communities.

In 2024, it is estimated that 6.9 million people in Somalia will require humanitarian assistance due to severe weather, insecurity, and poverty. Over the past three years, the U.S. has provided over $2 billion in humanitarian aid to Somalia to address these challenges.