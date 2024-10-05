Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has confirmed that Turkey will officially commence offshore oil exploration in Somalia, marking a pivotal moment in the Horn of Africa’s journey toward economic development.

This announcement coincides with the departure of the Oruç Reis research vessel, which is set to conduct seismic activities across 15,000 square kilometers of Somali waters, signaling Turkey’s growing influence in the region.

The farewell ceremony for the Oruç Reis was attended by key figures, including President Erdoğan, Somalia’s Minister of Petroleum Abdirizak Omar Mohamed, Turkey’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, and the Chairman of the Somali Petroleum Agency.

The Oruç Reis seismic research vessel is tasked with conducting 3D seismic surveys in three designated areas, covering a total of 15,000 square kilometers.

This offshore exploration operation is expected to last approximately seven months, during which the vessel will gather crucial data on oil and natural gas reserves in Somali waters. The information collected will be sent to Ankara for analysis to guide future drilling activities.

The Oruç Reis departed from Filyos Port in Zonguldak, Turkey, and is expected to navigate through the Mediterranean Sea, the Suez Canal, and the Red Sea, arriving near Somali waters by the end of October.

The agreement for this exploration initiative was solidified earlier this year, with the Oruç Reis setting sail shortly thereafter. The vessel’s journey is anticipated to take around 19 days before reaching Somali waters.

This offshore exploration represents a transformative opportunity for Somalia, a country long plagued by conflict and famine. The potential discovery of oil and gas reserves could help shift the region’s narrative from instability to economic prosperity.

“With the Oruç Reis, we are not only exploring for oil but also paving the way for a prosperous future for Somalia. This mission symbolizes our commitment to supporting Somalia’s journey towards peace and economic development.” President Erdoğa stated.

The Turkish government has been actively involved in various development projects within the country, including military training and support, managing the main airport and port in Mogadishu, and establishing Turkey’s largest overseas military base in the capital. This growing presence is not only aimed at fostering bilateral relations but also at ensuring stability and security in the region.

Turkey’s relationship with Somalia has strengthened significantly in recent years. Following the civil war that erupted in the early 1990s, Somalia struggled with prolonged instability and humanitarian crises. In 2011, Turkey emerged as a major player in Somali reconstruction efforts, becoming the first country to reopen its embassy in Mogadishu and launching extensive humanitarian aid programs.

The construction of the Turkish military base and training facilities has further solidified Turkey’s role as a key ally in Somalia’s fight against terrorism and its efforts to stabilize the region.