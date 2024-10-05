The National Consultative Council (NCC) meeting, chaired by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, is currently in its fourth day at the Presidential Palace in Mogadishu.

The meeting brings together leaders from various federal member states and other key stakeholders to discuss and formulate strategies for Somalia’s state-building efforts.

The meeting is chaired by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, with participation from federal member state leaders, including the President of Hirshabelle, Ali Gudlawe, who was temporarily excused to attend his region’s anniversary celebrations.

The NCC meeting focuses on key agenda items crucial for Somalia’s political landscape, including the upcoming electoral process, national security, and resource allocation. Saturday’s sessions involved side meetings and discussions among technical committees, ensuring that all critical issues are addressed and facilitated for smooth deliberation.

The discussions are taking place at the Presidential Palace in Mogadishu, the capital city of Somalia, which serves as the political hub of the nation.

The meeting commenced four days ago and is expected to conclude tomorrow, marking a significant moment in Somalia’s ongoing efforts to establish a stable and democratic government.

The NCC is vital for facilitating dialogue among Somalia’s diverse political actors, enabling them to reach a consensus on state-building issues that have been a source of division in the past. The outcomes of this meeting are anticipated to pave the way for future political agreements, helping to foster stability and unity within the country.

According to Abdirahman Hudeyfi, the Presidential Spokesperson, the NCC meetings are progressing smoothly.

“We expect a joint political agreement and significant resolutions related to Somalia’s state-building endeavours to be announced soon.” He stated.

The collaborative discussions and technical meetings among participants are designed to facilitate consensus-building on pressing issues facing the nation.

Somalia has faced numerous challenges since the collapse of its central government in 1991, including prolonged civil conflict, political fragmentation, and humanitarian crises.

This meeting represents a crucial step in ensuring that all regions of Somalia have a voice in the political process, contributing to the development of a unified national agenda.