Three soldiers executed for murders in Southwest state

Southwest State authorities executed three soldiers on the outskirts of Baidoa, the capital city of Southwest State, on Saturday morning.

The executions come as a response to separate murder cases that had sparked public outrage and raised concerns about civilian safety in areas under military control.

The individuals put to death were identified as Hussein Ali Maalim Liman (Gurey) from the Southwest Deravishes, Abduwahid Ali Sheikh Adan from the Military, and Abdullahi Ibrahim Yarow (Borow) from the Police. Each soldier had been convicted in different cases and had exhausted all avenues of appeal, leading to the implementation of their sentences.

Hussein Ali Maalim Liban and Abduwahid Ali Sheikh Adan were found guilty of the murder of Muhuddin Mohamed Abdirahman, the incident that occurred in the Kurun Jiis field in Baidoa on June 18, 2018. The victim, Muhuddin Mohamed Abdirahman, was reportedly killed without any immediate provocation, triggering widespread public outcry at the time.

The third soldier, Abdullahi Ibrahim Yarow, was convicted for the killing of his own uncle, Mohamed Aden, a local pharmacist.

The murder occurred on June 3 of this year when Aden, who was preparing to return home, suffered a fatal gunshot wound allegedly inflicted by his nephew.

The shocking nature of the incident sent shockwaves through the local community and led to apprehensions regarding the safety of civilians residing in areas under military control.

The executions of these three soldiers are widely seen as a determined effort by Southwest State authorities to address the issue of impunity prevailing among security forces in the region. Southwest State has been grappling with persistent challenges posed by armed groups and internal discord, making it crucial for authorities to take decisive action against those responsible for crimes.

