Puntland electoral commission holds meeting with political parties to discuss upcoming elections

The Puntland Electoral Commission (PEC) recently convened a meeting with representatives of various political parties from the region.

The meeting served as a platform for PEC officials and political leaders to engage in comprehensive discussions on a wide range of issues pertaining to the upcoming elections.

During the productive session, participants engaged in consultations and analysis of the obstacles encountered within the political arena, with a particular focus on electoral laws. The discussions centered around identifying areas that require improvement and addressing any challenges that may hinder the transparent and fair conduct of the electoral process.

A statement released by the PEC highlighted the commitment of all parties involved to strengthen cooperation between the commission and the political parties. Recognizing the vital role played by political parties in the democratic process, PEC officers and the attending politicians emphasized the significance of effective collaboration to ensure the successful execution of the forthcoming elections.

