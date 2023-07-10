Third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo Achieves Unprecedented Milestones

The third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo recently closed in Changsha, the capital of central China’s Hunan Province, after achieving several unprecedented milestones.

The four-day exhibition witnessed remarkable achievements that deepened cooperation between China and Africa.

According to official reports, a total of 120 projects worth $10.3 billion were signed during the expo, while 99 cooperation projects totaling $8.7 billion were unveiled.

What’s most remarkable was the contribution from African countries, with 11 of them launching 74 projects, marking the highest count to date.

The expo showcased nearly 1,600 kinds of commodities from 29 African countries, representing a remarkable 166-percent increase compared to the previous expo. With the presence of 1,500 exhibitors and 9,000 buyers and professional visitors, the event witnessed active participation, and the overall visitor count surpassed 100,000.

Throughout the exhibition, 34 cooperation achievements across eight categories were announced, encompassing areas such as standards and specifications, research reports, and statement initiatives. Notably, the China-Africa trade index was released for the first time, which showed a rapid and positive development trend that consistently reached new heights.

The index had a base of 100 points in 2000, which reached 990.55 points in 2022, according to data from China’s General Administration of Customs.

The expo played a significant role in deepening cooperation between China and Africa and resulted in remarkable achievements for both sides.

With the China-Africa economic and trade relations report being published once again, this information base contributes to a better understanding of the deepening bilateral economic partnership between China and Africa.

The third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo has set the stage for future cooperation between the two regions. It has demonstrated the importance of collaboration and partnership, highlighting the potential for mutual benefits and sustainable development.

