On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the first high-level conference of the Forum on Global Action for Shared Development, which was held in Beijing.

The conference, hosted by the China International Development Cooperation Agency, focused on the theme “Global Development Initiative: Echo the Development Agenda and Call for Global Action.”

In his letter, President Xi underscored the pressing need for cooperation and consensus-building in the face of a rapidly transforming world. He noted that the global economy is struggling to recover and that the global development agenda is facing significant challenges.

To address these issues, he highlighted the importance of the Global Development Initiative, which he put forward to accelerate the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

President Xi expressed his satisfaction with the early results of the Global Development Initiative, which has already benefited many developing countries. He emphasized that development is the eternal theme of human society and that shared development is a crucial path to building a better world.

As the largest developing country, China has always placed its own development within the larger context of human development and created new opportunities for the world through its own development.

President Xi also announced that China will increase its resource input for global development cooperation and work with the international community to further advance the Global Development Initiative.

By doing so, China aims to make new contributions to the realization of the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

The first high-level conference of the Forum on Global Action for Shared Development provided a platform for global leaders to discuss the pressing issues facing the world today. With the theme “Global Development Initiative: Echo the Development Agenda and Call for Global Action,” the conference highlighted the importance of cooperation and consensus-building in achieving sustainable development for all.

The conference was a crucial step towards achieving this goal, and President Xi’s letter emphasized China’s commitment to working with the international community to build a better world for all.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

