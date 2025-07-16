Mogadishu – The Federal Government of Somalia has officially called on Puntland authorities to immediately halt hostilities in the Dhahar district of the contested Sanaag region, following a violent incident that claimed lives and intensified political tensions in the area.

In a strongly worded press release issued today, the Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation expressed its deep regret over what it described as an “unfortunate and tragic incident” in Dhahar — a town that has long been a flashpoint between rival regional claims and political interests.

“The Ministry of Interior of the Federal Government of Somalia expresses its sorrow over the tragic incident that occurred in Dhahar, Sanaag,” the statement read.

The clash reportedly involved armed units affiliated with Puntland, which the Federal Government now accuses of acting outside their mandate, especially by deploying troops originally designated to combat Al-Shabaab (Khawaarij) in the Bari region — only to divert them to internal conflicts in Dhahar.

The Ministry made a direct appeal to the President of Puntland, calling on him to de-escalate the situation, withdraw troops recently deployed from Qardho, and cease actions that further inflame the violence.

Though the statement refrains from giving exact details about the casualties or the timeline of events, government sources indicate that several civilians were killed and more injured in clashes involving security forces, raising fears of renewed armed conflict in an already fragile region.

The Federal Government extended condolences to the families of those killed and offered prayers for the wounded, signaling the severity of the situation and its potential to destabilize regional harmony.

This incident strikes at the heart of Somalia’s ongoing federalization process, in which regions like Puntland have long demanded greater autonomy, often clashing with the federal government over territorial claims, particularly in areas like Sanaag and Sool, which are also disputed between Puntland and Somaliland.

By diverting troops meant for national counterterrorism operations, the federal government warned that such actions undermine national security, and weaken the collective fight against Al-Shabaab.

In a show of de-escalatory intent, the Ministry urged traditional elders (Isimada dhaqanka), religious leaders, and community intellectuals to take a leadership role in calming tensions and preventing the violence from spreading further.

“We respectfully request the intervention of traditional leaders, scholars, and community figures to contain and resolve the crisis in Dhahar and prevent similar events from reoccurring,” the statement added.

This appeal underscores the Somali government’s traditional reliance on local conflict resolution mechanisms — a cornerstone of grassroots reconciliation efforts — especially in regions where state authority is fragmented or contested.

The statement comes hours after reports of renewed gunfire in the Dhahar area, and follows days of mounting tensions between local forces and federally aligned officials. Though no specific timeline has been officially released, internal sources say skirmishes began earlier this week, escalating with the arrival of additional troops from Qardho.

This incident is the latest test of Somalia’s fragile federalism, coming at a time when efforts are being made to finalize the national constitution, define the powers of federal member states, and curb unilateral military deployments.

As Somalia eyes 2026 parliamentary and presidential elections, regional stability will be essential — and what happens in Dhahar may serve as a bellwether for the federal government’s ability to manage decentralization without violence.