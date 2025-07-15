Mogadishu – In a landmark moment for the Horn of Africa, Somalia officially opened the 34th Policy Organs Meeting of the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) today — marking the first time ever that this high-level security and defense forum is being held in Mogadishu.

The event was formally opened by the State Minister for Defence of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Omar Ali Abdi, who welcomed delegates from member states with a passionate speech highlighting Somalia’s return to the regional stage.

“It is with great honor that I welcome you all to Mogadishu,” said the State Minister. “This is the first time Somalia is hosting the 34th Policy Organs Meeting of the Eastern Africa Standby Force, and it stands as a powerful symbol of the trust and confidence our fellow nations have in us. It also reflects the progress we have made in restoring security and rebuilding our defense institutions.”

The Minister stressed Somalia’s full commitment to the strategic vision of Eastern Africa, especially in areas of security collaboration, peacekeeping, and regional coordination.

The Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) is a regional security mechanism designed to respond swiftly to crises, whether armed conflict or humanitarian disaster. Somalia currently holds the rotating chairmanship of the organization, a position that further amplifies the country’s re-emergence as a credible player in regional peace and defense diplomacy.

Minister Omar noted that EASF plays an essential role in preserving peace, preventing conflicts, and responding rapidlyto emergency situations across the region.

“Cooperation among our nations is the only way forward. United, we are stronger. United, we can secure the peace our people deserve,” he said.

Somalia’s Ministry of Defence described the hosting of this summit as a clear signal of the country’s re-engagement with regional institutions and its growing influence in shaping collective security efforts in Eastern Africa.

The event also underscores a dramatic transformation for Mogadishu — a city once synonymous with conflict nowstepping into the spotlight as a hub of diplomacy and regional leadership.

It’s more than a meeting — it’s a message. Somalia is not just back; it’s stepping forward with purpose.

The Eastern Africa Standby Force is a multi-national peacekeeping force composed of countries from the Horn and Eastern Africa region. Its mandate includes rapid response to security threats, humanitarian crises, and peacekeeping operations. Member states include Somalia, Kenya, Uganda, Djibouti, Sudan, Burundi, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Seychelles, and Comoros.

This is the first time Somalia has hosted the EASF Policy Organs Meeting, and it comes as both a symbolic and practical leap in the country’s effort to lead on matters of peace and regional integration.