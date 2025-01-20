The Minister of Aviation and Airport Development, Fuad Ahmed Nuux, held a significant meeting with Ilyas Malek, the Head of the UK Government Office in Somaliland, to discuss potential areas of collaboration aimed at enhancing Somaliland’s aviation services and airport infrastructure.

The meeting, which took place in Somaliland, focused on identifying ways in which the UK government could assist in the development of critical aviation infrastructure and improve the overall capacity of the country’s airport facilities.

Minister Fuad Ahmed Nuux emphasized the importance of modernizing the aviation sector as a key component for economic growth and regional connectivity.

He outlined the government’s efforts to expand and improve airports across Somaliland, aiming to meet international standards and support the increasing demand for air travel. The Minister also highlighted the potential benefits of strengthening partnerships with international partners like the UK to achieve these goals.

Ilyas Malek, in response, expressed the UK government’s willingness to support Somaliland in these crucial areas, recognizing the strategic importance of a robust aviation sector in enhancing trade, tourism, and regional integration. The discussions covered various aspects, including technical assistance, capacity building, and possible investments in airport infrastructure.

Both parties agreed on the need to continue discussions and explore practical ways of implementing projects that could further modernize Somaliland’s aviation industry. The meeting underscored the ongoing collaboration between Somaliland and the UK, as both sides work towards improving the country’s infrastructure and fostering economic development through enhanced connectivity.

This engagement marks a significant step in strengthening the ties between Somaliland and the UK, particularly in the area of aviation, as Somaliland seeks to become a key regional hub for air travel and commerce.