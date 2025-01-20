The Chief Justice of Somalia, Baashe Yusuf Ahmed, alongside the Attorney General, Dr. Suleiman Mohamed, chaired the fourth annual meeting of the High-Level Committee of the Somali Judiciary Training Institute.

The meeting, which was attended by Chief Justices from Somalia’s Federal Member States as well as other key judicial officials, focused on discussing the progress and challenges in the development of Somalia’s judicial training programs.

The gathering aimed to review the current state of judicial training, share best practices, and identify areas for improvement to ensure that the judiciary remains capable, efficient, and aligned with international standards.

The Somali Judiciary Training Institute plays a crucial role in enhancing the professional capabilities of judges, legal practitioners, and other judicial personnel across the country.

Chief Justice Baashe Yusuf Ahmed emphasized the importance of continuous training for the judiciary to uphold the rule of law, ensure access to justice, and promote fairness in the legal system.

He acknowledged the achievements made over the past year, while also noting the need for further investment in judicial education and the importance of fostering collaboration among the different regional courts and federal judicial institutions.

Dr. Suleiman Mohamed, the Attorney General, also spoke about the importance of strengthening the legal framework in Somalia, particularly in relation to the training and development of legal professionals.

He urged for continued cooperation between the federal and regional judicial bodies to ensure consistency and efficiency across the country’s legal system.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to advancing judicial training and reform in Somalia, with officials agreeing to work together on enhancing the capacity and independence of the judiciary to better serve the needs of the Somali people.