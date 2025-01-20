On Sunday, President Ali Abdullahi Guudlaawe of Somalia’s Hirshabelle State on Sunday presided over the graduation ceremony of newly trained units of the Darwish forces in Jowhar.

The graduating units had successfully completed an intensive policing training program aimed at enhancing the region’s security infrastructure.

The training, which focused on various aspects of law enforcement and public safety, is seen as a significant milestone in the efforts to build a well-equipped and professional security force in the region. The newly graduated units will play a critical role in maintaining law and order, combating insecurity, and protecting local communities from threats, including terrorism and armed violence.

This development is part of the broader security reform initiatives undertaken by the Hirshabelle administration to bolster its security apparatus.

The president emphasized the importance of a well-trained security force in promoting stability and peace in the region, underlining that the success of the new Darwish units would contribute to the overall security and development of Hirshabelle State and Somalia as a whole.

The graduation ceremony was attended by various regional officials and security leaders, who also praised the commitment and efforts of the new recruits.

This move is seen as a step forward in strengthening the capabilities of the regional forces, as part of Somalia’s ongoing efforts to establish a robust and capable national security framework.