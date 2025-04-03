The Council of Ministers of the Federal Government of Somalia convened today for their regular weekly meeting, focusing on the ongoing battle against terrorist groups in various regions of the country.

The session provided detailed updates on the progress of counterterrorism operations aimed at eradicating extremist factions, particularly Al-Shabaab.

A comprehensive report was presented, highlighting the ongoing military efforts and operations to combat terrorism. The Council commended the courage and sacrifices made by both the Somali National Army and local forces in the frontline fight against the extremist groups.

Emphasis was placed on the importance of continued visits to the battlefronts to bolster the morale of the soldiers courageously defending the nation.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, who chaired the meeting, shared insights from his recent visit to the frontlines in the Lower Shabelle region, where he met with troops during the recent holiday.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ongoing support for the National Army and the vital importance of continuous aid and morale-building initiatives.

The meeting also saw an update from the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources regarding the status of the ongoing oil exploration efforts in the country.

The Ministry shared that the “3D Seismic Survey” exploration work is expected to be completed by the end of the year, marking a significant milestone in identifying potential oil reserves and advancing to the next stage of drilling operations.

Additionally, the Council approved the proposal from the Ministry of Planning, Investment, and Economic Development to reappoint Abdirahman Omar Daahir as Deputy Director of the National Statistics Agency, continuing his important role in advancing Somalia’s national statistical framework.

This meeting underscored the Somali government’s continued focus on national security, economic development, and support for the armed forces as the country navigates its path toward stability and progress.