Somaliland’s Minister of Planning and National Development, Ms. Kaltuun Sh. Hassan Abdi, today met with the heads of all United Nations agencies working in Somaliland to discuss strengthening collaboration and accelerating national development efforts.

The meeting aimed to reinforce the partnership between the Somaliland government and the UN, focusing on the alignment of government development plans with UN-supported projects.

During the session, the Minister provided updates on key national projects in sectors such as infrastructure, health, education, and security, which are being supported by the UN.

Minister Kaltuun expressed her gratitude to the UN officials for their ongoing support and emphasized the importance of coordinating efforts to ensure the success of these projects.

She highlighted the need for continued cooperation to address the country’s challenges and meet the development needs of the people of Somaliland.

The Minister also discussed the challenges and opportunities of Somaliland’s development, noting the need for a unified approach in addressing issues such as poverty, unemployment, and climate change.

She stressed the importance of aligning international aid and local government priorities to ensure that resources are used efficiently and effectively to achieve sustainable progress.

Looking ahead, Minister Kaltuun reiterated that Somaliland remains committed to a collaborative development approach that involves all stakeholders, including international partners, the private sector, and local communities.

She expressed confidence that these efforts would lead to a stronger, more resilient Somaliland that can better meet the needs of its citizens and continue on its path toward self-sufficiency and prosperity.

The meeting reflected Somaliland’s commitment to working closely with international partners to build a stable and prosperous future, with a focus on sustainable development and improving the well-being of its citizens.