Parliament speaker hosts farewell meeting for UNHCR officials in Mogadishu

Somalia’s House of People Speaker Sheikh Adan Madobe has on Sunday received UNHCR Representative in Somalia, Magatte Guisse, and his deputy, Sanaa Omer.

In the meeting at his office in the capital Mogadishu, the Speaker bade farewell to the outgoing UNHCR officials who have completed their tour of duty in Somalia.

Madobe expressed appreciation and gratitude to the UNHCR officials for their remarkable role in the humanitarian sector in Somalia especially in helping the vulnerable Somali population who have been adversely affected by natural calamities including the current El-, Nino floods that have displaced millions of people and disrupted livelihoods.

He wished the outgoing staff all the best as they embark on their future endeavours.

On their part, the officials thanked Speaker Marine for the meeting and underscored the unwavering support they received from Somali government during their tenure in the country.

